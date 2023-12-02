St John Primary students relocated Loop Barbados

From Monday, students of the St John Primary School will be relocated to Messiah’s House of Prayer Wesleyan Holiness Church at Messiah Street, St John.

This comes after the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training announced the temporary closure of the school on Wednesday, November 29 and Friday, December 1 after environmental concerns were raised.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson announced today that from Monday, December 4 to Thursday, December 14, the end of the school term, physical classes will continue at the church.

“An online meeting will be held with all parents and guardians on Saturday, December 2 at 6:30 pm to update them on arrangements for this relocation. The link will be sent by the school’s Information Technology Coordinator, as accustomed,” Adamson added.

She also thanked all parties involved for their patience and understanding as the Ministry seeks resolve to the current situation.