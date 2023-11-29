St John Primary closed; Ministry seeking temporary location Loop Barbados

St John Primary School will be closed on Wednesday and Friday as the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training attempts to find the cause of environmental woes at the school.

Classes at the Glebe Land, St John institution have been disrupted since Friday, November after teachers and staff raised concerns about students and staff falling ill. Several of the problems cited were leaking roofs and mould.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson said that the Ministry’s priority was finding a temporary location to resume physical classes.

“The Ministry’s first priority is to finalise conversations with a potential new location for the rest of the term. We are therefore actively pursuing a new location for Monday, December 4, 2023,” she said.

The deputy chief education officer disclosed that despite the Ministry’s best effort to counter the environmental issues, the school was plagued with structural problems.

“In October and November, our education technical management unit visited the school as well as an industrial hygienist and environmentalist. As issues are identified, corrective work is done,” she explained.

Remedial work was conducted over the weekend, and air quality tests and mould tests were done on Monday, Adamson revealed.

After all data have been evaluated, the Ministry of Education will make a final decision on the appropriate steps for the St John Primary School.

The deputy chief education officer is assuring parents, guardians and staff that the Ministry has their best interests at heart.

“Parents and guardians, we want to assure you that we are doing all in our power to ensure that your children’s education and health is not compromised in any way.”