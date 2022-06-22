St John man still wanted by police | Loop Barbados

Police have reissued a wanted bulletin for Nicholas Andre McIntosh.

The 21-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John has avoided arrest since last year. He was the subject of bulletins circulated on April 16, April 21, May 10, June 11 and August 25, 2021.

McIntosh is said to be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection with several serious matters.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Nicholas Andre McIntosh is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at 419-1737, District ‘F’/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.