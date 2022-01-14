St John divided – Bees or DEM? | Loop Barbados

For over 40 years, the constituency of St John remained a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) stronghold, until it collapsed in the 2018 general elections when Barbados Labour Party’s Charles Griffith claimed the seat with an overwhelming victory.

Three and a half years later, the election bell has rung once again and a sense of uncertainty hovers over the constituency. With three candidates vying to be elected – Charles Griffith of the BLP, Andre Worrell of the DLP, and Philippe Aimey of the Alliance Party for Progress – will we see a repeat of 2018 on January 19?

The Loop News team touched down in the parish to speak to constituents and there were mixed views on who was the best candidate for St John.

Tyson Richards was adamant that the seat should return to its DLP ‘home ground’. Nevertheless, he commended parliamentary representative Charles Griffith and BLP leader Mia Mottley for providing employment and training opportunities to the youth.

“This district was always a DLP district. We vote DLP,” Richards said.

The Colleton, St John resident believes that it is best suited for the BLP to retain government, with DLP tipping scale in the House of Assembly.

“I don’t believe this district should belong to the BLP. The BLP government is not nuh good. Yea, Mia give people work and thing, but she went and borrow money from the big investors….I would advise the DLP administration to do not tek back up the government. If they get back this seat in government they could get it, but I would advise them to do not tek back this government.

“Why? Mia owes a lot of people and the next administration that got to run, you know that they have to take that up. Let Mia have her country, let she run it,” he continued.

A Coach Hill, St John resident who requested anonymity, told Loop News that he anticipates a tight race between Andre Worrell of the DLP and BLP’s Charles Griffith.

“Even if Mr Worrell don’t win and Griffith win it, it is going to be close because a lot of people are complaining about Griffith,” he remarked while adding that he thought the BLP will be closing seats in this election.

The resident indicated that a number of people were disappointed with Griffith’s tenure as MP. He pointed out that every election call, politicians flocked to St John with promises, but too often they were not fulfilled.

“They always saying St John to have this done but they don’t do a lot of things,” he said while expressing his displeasure with the poor road network in the area.

Roland Waithe was one such constituent who was unhappy with Griffith’s representation. He proudly stated that he will be throwing his full support behind the DLP pick – Andre Worrell. He explained that the BLP representative did not check on residents in Carter’s St John after last year’s natural disasters.

“The general feedback from constituents if they are pretty upset with the current, sitting MP. There is a lot of broken promises and you would recall…we had a number of incidences in Barbados, natural disasters like the ash, some flooding and the freak storm…he never visited down here not even once to see how we fared. That was one of the major concerns. If you are saying you are caring about people, how can you be like that?

“When it comes to jobs…he keeps promising jobs but you don’t get them. It is true you can’t get jobs from everyone but at least for some of them and not only friends and family and that has been the trend up here,” Waithe said.

The DLP supporter disclosed that some constituents did not mind if Prime Mia Amor Mottley was re-elected. But they did not want Griffith back as their member of parliament.

“Based on the feedback I am getting from the general parish is that Charles Griffith does not leave up to the bidding and they need a change. Some even say they don’t mind if Mia becomes Prime Minister but not with Charles,” he added.

However, should Griffith be re-elected, Greaves maintained that he hoped that he fulfil his campaign promises to provide assistance to the elderly and the youth.

“Right now he is sponsoring a youth academy at Gall Hill. he was doing that for three years before he start to run. So if you were doing things like this before you were even nominated to run for a seat, I expect him to do better or continue on that path at least.”

Some are skeptical, but Dwayne Bennett is confident of Griffith’s return. The St John resident told Loop News that he saw no possibility of a swing, given the support the BLP offered to youth in St John. Bennett maintained that due to the increased youth employment, there was less violence in the community.

“Them [The BLP] is who really helping. You can see them helping the people. Mr Griffith is a good man. He is try to help the youngsters right through,” Bennett told Loop.