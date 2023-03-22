St Giles Nursery School to be temporarily relocated Loop Barbados

Students of St Giles Nursery School will be temporarily relocated until the end of the term.

This comes following discussions with the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) on Tuesday, concerning ongoing the external environmental issues affecting staff and students of the St Giles Nursery School.

Chief education officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw announced that the St Giles Nursery School will be temporarily relocated to the auditorium of the Maria Holder Government Hill Nursery School at Government Hill, St Michael from Wednesday, March 22 until April 5, the end of the school term.

The school’s “Before School” programme will continue as usual from 7 am until 8:15 am at the Government Hill location.

Additionally, the chief education officer stated that reception students of the St Stephen’s Nursery School will no longer be required to report for classes at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22.

However, school sports will occur as previously planned at Queen’s College on Friday, March 24.

Teachers from the nursery school will be in contact with parents and guardians tomorrow, to organise the work for the next two days.

Parents are encouraged to listen for further updates on the reopening of the St Stephen’s Nursery School, following environmental assessments from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.