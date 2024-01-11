St George missing since Saturday Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shakeil Omar Ifill.

The 26-year-old of Lot 28 Constant, St George, who was last seen about 9:27 am on Saturday, January 6 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ifill is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, of dark complexion, slim built, with a low haircut and clean shaven. He is slightly bow legged, and walks fast. His ears are pierced once, he speaks with a Bajan accent and has an abrasion on his left shoulder due to an accident.

Ifill has a tattoo with the letters LLW and a man holding a baby on left side of his chest.

At the time of his disappearance, he was seen wearing long blue denim jeans, bareback and carrying a red hoodie in his hands.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakeil Ifill is asked to contact the District ‘B’Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.