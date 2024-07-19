St George and St John to be fogged next week

The Vector Control Unit takes its fogging programme to the parishes of St George and St John, next week.

On Monday, July 22, 2024:

The Unit will visit both parishes when it carries out its fogging exercise in Wakefield Road, Four Road, Lemon Arbour Village, Bayley Alley, Sweet Vale, Butcher Road, Brathwaite Road, and Golden Ridge.

The team will focus on St. George, for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, July 23:

The Unit will spray Paradise Village Nos. 1 to 3, Roach Village, Applewhaites, Lucas Hall Tenantry Road, Lucas Heights, Belair Nos.1 and 2, Upper Belair, Jericho, and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Unit will fog:

Cottage Heights, Cottage Crescent, Grove Tenantry, Market Hill, Bridge Cot, Grove Cottage, Bridge Cot Terrace, Old Post Office Road, Cottage Court West, Cottage Crescent Drive, Moon Shine Close, and St Helens.

The next day, Thursday, July 25, the following districts will be sprayed:

1st and 2nd Lower Newbury, Newbury, Fusilier Road, Rose Hill, Taitt Hill, and Newbury Heights.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, July 26:

In Salisbury, Hope Road, Free Hill, Workmans, and environs.

Members of the public are advised:

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily.Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are also advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control.

In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.