St Cyprian’s Headboy knew his Composition was A-Class Loop Barbados

Shamari Latchman may have been shocked to see that he earned a raw score of 100 in Mathematics on the 2023 Barbados Sceondary Schools’ Entrance Exam, or 11-Plus, but he was confident that his Composition would earn him an A.

Do not get distracted, and believe you can do it

The headboy of St Cyprian’s Boys’ School is one of the 37 children out of 3,170 registered students, who earned a perfect score in Mathematics.

Asked about his mark, he said he did not expect it – “No please, not at all.”

Yet, he gave some solid and wise advise to next year’s cohort of sitters who may be afraid of Section C on the Mathematics paper, he urged:

“Read through the questions, and focus on the work. Do not get distracted, and believe you can do it.”

To attain 100, he said he himself had to work very hard, even attending extra lessons.

Principal Dave Layne teaches the boys Mathematics and was most pleased with their results. Of the 37 pupils to gain 100 in the core subject on the island, three of the male students attend St Cyprian’s.

Despite not expecting his perfect score on the Maths paper, Shamari had no doubts though in his ability to gain an A in the Composition section of the examination. With a bright smile, he said he just knew that his composition about his most memorable trip to Miami where he spent time with his family, was enough to secure the A, for sure.

So what is Shamari most excited about now that the results back? He can’t wait to see which of his friends will be joining him at his new school – Harrison College, come September.