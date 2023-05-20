St Andrew Lions roar again in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Super-sub Noel Gordon scored a wonderful goal last Thursday evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, to take Brittons Hill back to second place in the BFA Premier League.

Brittons Hill needed all of their personnel to defeat a very resilient Abrahams United Silver Sands, 2-1.

The result keeps Silver Sands rooted to the base of the Premiership standings after 10 matches, while Brittons Hill completed the first half of the season, five points behind league leaders Weymouth Wales, who are one game away from their first period quota of matches.

Brittons Hill struck first in the match when in-form forward Corey Hoyte notched his ninth goal of the season in the 12th minute.

Jermaine Forde played a defense splitting pass into the path of Hoyte, who then passed the ball narrowly between the goalkeeper and the right post.

Derrine Gale-Forde equalized for Silver Sands in the 55th minute.

A long pass found Gale-Forde between two Brittons Hill defenders and he somehow found the space to rifle a right-footed shot, high into the right corner.

As a draw seemed likely, Gordon showed some predatorial instinct to score his debut goal in the Premier League in the 89th minute.

Hoyte got on the end of a cross from the right flank, but his effort was blocked by a Silver Sands defender, however Gordon was in the right place at the right time to strike a perfectly timed left footed half-volley, into the top left-hand corner.

Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions completed their second consecutive victory of the 2023 season, when they narrowly defeated Deacons FC 3-2.

Deacons took the lead in the 14th minute via the boot of captain Keon Atkins.

Shamar “Buju” Edwards was the hero for Lions in the second half, registering a brace in the 47th and 73rd minutes. Jadon Holligan added the other goal for the Lions in the 61st minute.

Kavian Inniss tried to spark a late comeback for Deacons when he scored in the 87th minute, but the Lions displayed brave and desperate defending to secure three valuable points.