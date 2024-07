The St Andrew District Emergency Organisation (DEO) will hold its general meeting this Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The meeting will take place at the A DaCosta Edwards Primary School, Belleplaine, St Andrew, from 4:00pm.

The meeting will be held under the theme Let Us Be Prepared, and members of the community are specially invited to come out to the informative session.

For more information, persons are encouraged to send an email to [email protected] or call 262-9240, 233-1150, or 823-9168.

(GIS).