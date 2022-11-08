SSA workers sought out Franklyn and UWU for representation Loop Barbados

The General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union (UWU), Caswell Franklyn is asserting that he nor his union sought out the employees of the Sanitation Services Authority (SSA).

In fact, on the contrary, staff approached him to seek alternative representation.

The workers contacted Franklyn over the past week to convey their dissatisfaction with the union currently working to represent their demands, wants and needs.

“Last week I was contacted by a group of people from Sanitation complaining that they are not being well represented by the NUPW [National Union of Public Workers] and they asked that I meet with them. I did meet with them on Sunday – a small delegation.”

He said that their initial meeting at the end of October seemed to have catapulted the Board of Sanitation into action because it is believed that the SSA Board wants to see the NUPW retained as the union working with the SSA employees. Franklyn posited, “They have a nice working relationship [with NUPW]. Nothing happens but they pretend that something happens and the workers suffer.

“The workers have gotten wise to that and they have asked me.”

Up to November 2, Franklyn had 15 completed forms from SSA staff and had communication that several more were getting on board “quickly”.

After the meeting with the SSA Board on Wednesday, Franklyn met with more SSA staff across the street from the headquarters.