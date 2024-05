The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbadians are invited to participate in the National Community Clean-Up exercise this weekend, from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

Persons are encouraged to show a sense of pride and community spirit by joining the Santisation Service Authority (SSA) and other agencies in this effort to clean up Barbados.

Residents are urged to put out their bulk waste and contact the SSA’s Hotline at 262-5326 or 262-5327 to have it collected.

Trucks will be deployed to the respective areas.