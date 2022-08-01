SSA cleans up Warrens quick; Smallest revelers band from the jump Loop Barbados

The Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) workers were no less efficient this year than in the past after the Grand Kadooment parade.

The route for 2022 may have been new but it’s not the first time that the revelers began their jump in Warrens and the SSA had their game plan well thought out.

Acting Superintendent, SSA, Shernell Beckles stopped assisting her team of 25 to chat with Loop quickly.

“We have fewer bands and so the garbage on the ground is a little less,” reported Beckles. The team on the ground was accompanied by four truck crews. They were out and sweeping from about 1pm after the last masquerade band started its jump.

The parking lots including those at the Massy Superstore, Digicel/Ace H&B, and Dome Mall/FCIB were cleared by approximately 2pm, before the revelers band even got underway.

Expected for a 1:30pm arrival, the revelers band accompanied by members of the Barbados Defence Force and the Barbados Police Service did not depart from Warrens until around at 2:30pm. By then the roadway was practically clear, as persons did not think that there would still have been the revelers truck. But those who remained patiently, were rewarded an hour later, and they orderly gathered behind the truck led by two police jeeps and surrounded by numerous armed defence personnel.

As the revelers partied from Warrens to the Clyde B Walcott roundabout at Hothersal Turning, the SSA workers continued to pick up the trash and clear the route kilometre by kilometre.