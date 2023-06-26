Springer wanted by Police in connection with serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

A St Judes, St George man is wanted by police.

He is Damien Rommel Springer.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Springer who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Springer, whose last known address is St Judes, St George is approximately six feet tall, has a dark brown complexion and of medium built. He has an oval-shaped face, large forehead and thick lips. He has a growth on the right side of his forehead, two scars under his right eye and a tattoo of the word ‘FAKIE’ on his right shoulder.

Springer is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Hastings/Worthings Police Station, Worthings, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damien Rommel Springer, is asked to contact C.I.D. Hastings/Worthings Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7614/430-7219, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.