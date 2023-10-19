Springer Memorial closed for the remainder of week Loop Barbados

The Springer Memorial School will be closed on Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20.

The decision was made after Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw met with teachers, staff and students at the Government Hill, St Michael institution yesterday.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Board of Management, Maxine Moore, principal Cheryl Gill, Education Officer Cyrilene Willoughby, and Senior School Attendance Officer, Sharon Weekes-Cumberbatch.

It was decided that students and teachers needed a break after last week’s lockdown simulation exercise.

“At the end of the near three-hour meeting, it was decided to grant the teachers and students alike, a period of respite on Thursday October 19, and Friday, October 20. Friday is already scheduled as Teachers’ Professional day. They are all due to return to the institution on Monday, October 23,” said a media release from the Ministry.