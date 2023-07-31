Sports Tourism high on BTMI’s agenda Loop Barbados

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) continues to push sports tourism and position the island as a premier destination for sports.

This was the assurance given by BTMI’s Director for the Caribbean and Latin America, with responsibility for Sports, Corey Garrett, as he spoke at the media conference of the Visit Barbados Derby Race on July 28.

Garrett indicated that the BTMI’s marketing department had been focusing on creating a hybrid model between the sports and tourism which also incorporated entertainment being blended with sports at mass market events.

“What we have also done this year is take the opportunity, smack dab in the middle of the Crop Over season, to further develop a theory that we have been working with and that theory sits in the hybrid model of sports blended with entertainment. These high-activity sports that have lots of persons coming to them, they also seek to have an entertainment component. Shortly you will be hearing about the CPL, which was launched by the BTMI a couple weeks ago in partnership, and that of course is one of the premier models where you see entertainment being blended with sports,” he stated.

Garrett highlighted that Barbados was well known as a destination for its festivals and events and the BTMI continued to position the island in a way to attract different types of tourists, whether as competitors or spectators.

The Visit Barbados Derby day would therefore be in alignment with this strategic push, as he announced that it would be a day filled with entertainment, culture and the great sport of horseracing.

Garrret reassured that the BTMI’s remained committed to pursuing advantageous opportunities for Barbados. “We will continue to seek opportunities not only within the horseracing or equestrian realm but for other sports where we can also seek to implement the strategies and the ideas that we have spoken about so we can continue to host and facilitate large scale sporting events which draw masses domestically, draw masses from a tourism standpoint and position the destination in a most unique way,” he stated.

The entire race day proceedings of the Visit Barbados Derby Race Day, slated to be held on Tuesday August 1, will be covered by SportsMax. Garrett indicated the BTMI and SportsMax will continue to work together and there were other events due to be covered in the future.

“There are other sports events carded to go live on SportsMax but we have really found a home for horseracing in Barbados on SportsMax and from a PR and the awareness standpoint of marketing and positioning the destination we have once again found a way to put our destination at the forefront of persons’ minds,” Garret said.