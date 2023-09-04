Sports Minister offers condolences to family of Micahyah Thompson Loop Barbados

Micahyah Thompson died a tragic death over the weekend when an evening of fun turned deadly.

In 2017, at his alma mater The Deighton Griffith School, when he fresh through the gates, still in First Form, Micahyah broke the school’s 12-year-old record with a jump of 4.77m.

Micahyah was a determined student-athlete from the start.

He died on Saturday, September 2, 2023, after reportedly jumping of the Pebbles Beach jetty into the sea. According to the police report, after the dive, when he eventually surfaced he was faced down in the water unmoving.

Micahyah was pronouned dead at the hospital after being rushed there for emergency medical care.

The young 18-year-old was from originally town but later resided in the country in Sunbury Plantation, St Philip. He was not only a star athlete who has represented his country over the years, but he was working diligently towards his career goal of entering the Barbados Defense Force (BDF). He was a Sea Cadet according to reports.

On his social media – Instagram, today, September 4, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith shared:

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and club mates of national athlete, Micahyah Thompson.

“May he rest in eternal peace.”

The post was also carried on the Division of Youth’s Instagram as well.