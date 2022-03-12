Sporting events return: Spectators allowed at horse racing | Loop Barbados

A phased return of sporting events island-wide will occur under the new COVID-19 directive, which takes effect on March 14.

Recognising the risk involved, Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill has indicated that the return of sporting activity will be “gradual and purposeful”.

In a statement to the media, the Minister of Health and Wellness stated that the decision was made following consultations with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Community Empowerment.

This marks the return of the National Primary School Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) and the Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championships (BSSAC).

“It should be borne in mind that any sport that requires special approval may only proceed after official permission has been given by the COVID Monitoring Unit or the Chief Medical Officer,” remarked the Minister of Health.

He added that horse racing fans and spectators will also be allowed to physically return to the Garrison Savannah.

Gooding-Edghill explained that under the new directive, proof of vaccination and rapid antigen testing will not be required for participants of outdoor non-contact sports. Sports that fall into this category include cricket, hockey, football and swimming.

However, non-contact indoor sports will require vaccination or rapid antigen testing for participants. But special consideration will be given to squash and indoor hand-ball.

Participants of indoor contact and outdoor contact sports will be required to present proof of vaccination or rapid antigen tests.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment will set out the relevant guidelines and protocols for the safe reopening of sports. These protocols will include what is required for normal practice sessions and competitions,” said Minister Gooding-Edghill.

Referring to cricket, specifically the upcoming test series at Kensington Oval, the Health Minister said the vaccination-only policy will apply to all stands. Rapid antigen testing will not be required for the Party Stand at Kensington Oval.

“Please be assured that we will institute policies that are intended to redound to the safety, security and overall benefit of the whole society,” Gooding-Edghill noted.