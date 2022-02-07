Spiritual Baptist Church gives back for Harvest Festival | Loop Barbados

·3 min read
Home
Local News
Spiritual Baptist Church gives back for Harvest Festival | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Spiritual Baptist Church gives back for Harvest Festival

Peter Phillips reaffrims his committment to St Lucy

Gas stuck at $3.99 per litre, diesel down by five cents

Vaccination schedule from February 7 to 13

EXCLUSIVE: Frustration mounting with home isolation programme

Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

Barbados’ back-to-norm plan vs WHO chief worry about Omicron handling

Sonia Mkoloma shares tips for successful netball development

Man fatally shot outside his home

Delice La Creme serves up luxury, artisanal ice cream

Monday Feb 07

27?C

The Spiritual Baptist’s Harvest Festival was even more special this year, as the groups impacted by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic walked away with a bounty of blessings.

For the 65th anniversary of the Harvest Festival, the Jerusalem Apostolic Spiritual Baptist Church, distributed over 100 hampers to the elderly, 13 families who were displaced by Hurricane Elsa and staying with the Spiritual Baptist Church, and members of the community.

Bishop Marcus Walrond explained that the principle of the Harvest Festival was “giving back” to the community, and the Church sought to abide by God’s will.

“The Harvest Festival is a part of man giving back and telling God thanks for the things that the land produced and not only the land but all endeavours of activity, commercially or not.

“This our 65th anniversary Harvest Festival is different to other years because we know that we are in the midst of a pandemic which has robbed many people of their livelihoods….So this year the church is giving back, all items donated or bought to all the members or members far afield that they too may be in the celebration,” said the bishop.

The more three-hour ceremony included singing, dancing and blessing the donations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Spiritual Baptist Church gives back for Harvest Festival

Barbados News

Peter Phillips reaffrims his committment to St Lucy

Travel

Australia to open borders to vaccinated travellers on February 21

More From

Community

EXCLUSIVE: Frustration mounting with home isolation programme

COVID-19 patients under the programme share their experiences

Barbados News

Man fatally shot outside his home

See also

A 25-year-old was fatally shot while sitting outside his home on Saturday night. He is Shaquon Stanford of 2nd Avenue Skeete’s Road, The Ivy, St Michael. According to police, around

Community

Academic shift: Education Act to be replaced

President announces major changes to education

Barbados News

Barbados’ back-to-norm plan vs WHO chief worry about Omicron handling

A look at Barbados’ stats and plan as Dr Tedros says, “More transmission means more deaths”

Barbados News

Gas stuck at $3.99 per litre, diesel down by five cents

Barbadians will be paying less for some petroleum products effective Monday, February 7, 2022. The price of gasoline remains unchanged at $3.99. Diesel will cost $3.29 a litre – a decrease of

Barbados News

New executive to lead BACA: Sean ‘Apache’ Carter re-elected as head

The association reaffirmed its committment to providing representation for creatives throughout the island