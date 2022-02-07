Spiritual Baptist Church gives back for Harvest Festival | Loop Barbados

The Spiritual Baptist’s Harvest Festival was even more special this year, as the groups impacted by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic walked away with a bounty of blessings.

For the 65th anniversary of the Harvest Festival, the Jerusalem Apostolic Spiritual Baptist Church, distributed over 100 hampers to the elderly, 13 families who were displaced by Hurricane Elsa and staying with the Spiritual Baptist Church, and members of the community.

Bishop Marcus Walrond explained that the principle of the Harvest Festival was “giving back” to the community, and the Church sought to abide by God’s will.

“The Harvest Festival is a part of man giving back and telling God thanks for the things that the land produced and not only the land but all endeavours of activity, commercially or not.

“This our 65th anniversary Harvest Festival is different to other years because we know that we are in the midst of a pandemic which has robbed many people of their livelihoods….So this year the church is giving back, all items donated or bought to all the members or members far afield that they too may be in the celebration,” said the bishop.

The more three-hour ceremony included singing, dancing and blessing the donations.