Spike in Temps predicted as system moves by to the North Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring an area of disturbed weather located in the far Eastern Atlantic.

This system has become better organized over the past 24 hours and environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to develop into a tropical depression around the middle of this week.

At this point model guidance have been consistent in tracking the system North of Barbados by Friday night (September 8, 2023) into Saturday morning. As a result of this current projection, the BMS does not expect any watches or warnings to be issued for Barbados during its passage north of the island.

However, temperatures on Friday, September 8, 2023, and into the weekend could spike as was experienced within recent weeks.

Marine operators that venture well East and North of Barbados should closely monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

Points to note:

– No Tropical cyclone WATCHES or WARNINGS expected on current projection.

– Monitor for updates regardless of current projections as they can change.

– Hot and uncomfortable weekend ahead.

– Marine operators must monitor for updates.

The next update will be issued at 11am, September 4, 2023.