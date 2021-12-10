Spice Takes Her Clothing Brand Graci Noir To The Runway In Atlanta

Spice is getting ready for her first Graci Noir fashion show.

The dancehall veteran has always been known for being one of the biggest trendsetters in Dancehall history. With crowd-stopping songs like “Send It Up” and “Needle Eye,” she always made sure she dressed the part and is recently known for her signature colorful and blue wigs. It surprises no one that she now runs a successful clothing company.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is the owner of the clothing brand Graci Noir and recently, she took to her Instagram to announce a fashion event for her company.

The “Go Down Deh” singer, who is still celebrating the success of her latest album 10 and receiving a grammy nomination for reggae album of the year, is still planning on ending the year with another achievement. The dancehall artist/entrepreneur posted the official poster for her upcoming fashion show, which will showcase the latest designs from Graci Noir.

The event will be held on Tuesday, December 14th at 1230 Logan Circle, Atlanta, Georgia. Graci Noir has built a reputation of providing tracksuits for curvy women in a variety of colors and signature Graci Noir logo. Since then, the brand has expanded its designs into more womenswear, such as one-piece bodysuits and denim outfits, and has expanded into menswear as well. This time models will be walking down the runway showing the new designs rather than the usual online release. If you want to be one of the lucky persons to witness these new designs, then you’re in luck.

Spice captions the post, “Admission is free but you must have a PCR covid test results just email [email protected] to reserve your seat.”

Keep in mind the PCR test must be two days old, and be sure to dress to impress as you will have to sign a TV release form as this is a televised event.

Ever since the brand began back in 2011, they have grown in popularity and support. Many fans have commented on social media expressing their love for the clothing, and many celebrities, particularly from the Love and Hip-Hop franchise, have shown their support. Recently Spice’s Love and Hip-Hop castmate Yandi Smith shared with fans her dancing while wearing a pink velvet tracksuit from the brand.