Spice speaks: ‘Thank you Jesus for saving my life’ Loop Barbados

After days of speculation about her health condition, Queen of the Dancehall Spice has revealed that she suffered a damaged hernia, which, she says, caused sepsis in her body.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” wrote Spice on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, a week after rumours circulated about her experiencing medical complications in the Dominican Republic.

In captioning a photograph of herself wearing a blue dress with her hands clasped, the ‘Black Hypocrisy’ singer said she was in a better space to properly update her fans on her current health situation.

“I suffered a damaged hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result, I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery,” said Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton.

In noting that she has been off social media since October 17 to “rest mentally”, the deejay said during her medical scare, it was being said she had a heart attack, was in a coma and also died.

“… But none of that is true,” Spice quipped.

“However, I’m still recovering from what really happened, so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns.

“Please take great care of yourself, eat, live love, laugh, like it’s your last day. I love you all so much,” she stated, adding several blue heart emojis.

The entertainer admitted, “I guess this is no more jumping off a speaker boxes for me.”

That style of dancing is a signature feature of Spice’s risque performances at several stage shows over the years.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tape Measure’ deejay apologised for her absence from an upcoming show in the Cayman Islands, which was slated to be held on November 25.

The concert’s promoters, Start Di Fun Entertainment, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the event was postponed.

“To all promoters that have a confirmed booking with me, please accept my humble apology.

“CAYMAN I know you was up next for the 25th of this month, however, I’ll see you at a later date,” wrote Spice, adding that for any further information there is a contact at a link in her bio.

She ended her post with: “The Queen loves you all,” which was followed by her signature blue heart emojis.

Over 5,000 fans of the entertainer have so far commented on her post, including fellow entertainers.

Wrote deejay Dexta Daps: “Spice upppp GODAGOD. Hurry up n Gud again d fans dem cyah do without yuh.”

American rapper Missy Elliot commented: “Love you sis! Prayers for healing physically and mental peace.”

Spice is widely known for songs such as ‘Ramping Shop’ with Vybz Kartel; ‘Cool It’, and her recent hit, ‘Go Down Deh’.

She has more than 4.1 million followers on Instagram alone.