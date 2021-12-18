Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul make Obama’s favourite music of 2021 list | Loop Barbados

Former President of the United States Barack Obama has listed ‘Go Down Deh’ by Jamaican dancehall artistes Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy as one of his favourite songs of 2021.

For the past several years, Obama has shared some of his favourite books, movies, songs, and television shows with his social media followers.

In the 2021 edition shared to social media earlier today, Obama listed the mega-hit song from the queen of dancehall, featuring veterans Shaggy and Sean Paul, which was released earlier this year.

‘Go Down Deh’ is also featured on Spice’s album, ’10’, which was released on August 6 and peaked at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The album, which was executive produced by Shaggy, has also been nominated in the Best Reggae Album category of the 94th Grammy Awards.

It is the deejay’s first Grammy nomination.

Sean Paul’s album, ‘Live N Livin’, has also been also nominated for a Grammy award in the Reggae Album category — his sixth such nomination. He won the Grammy for the category in 2004 for the multi-platinum ‘Dutty Rock’ album.

In the meantime, other songs mentioned by the former president on his list include Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, The Only Heartbreaker by Mitski, Rumors by Lizzo ft Cardi B, and Witchoo by Durand Jones & the Indications and Aaron Frazer.