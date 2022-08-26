Spice said “inches” and dropped spicy teaser for Tape Measure song Loop Barbados

Spice woke up Twitter on Wednesday night when she teased the video for her new single “Tape Measure”.

The uncut teaser showed the dancehall singer measuring the member of a well-endowed black model.

The adult entertainer, who goes by the Twitter handle Midnight Erotic, stood at attention, pants around his hips as Spice took out her tape to see if he measured up.

“Bestie this is For your eyes only Tape Measure video drops this Friday , Pre order my Album Emancipated 48 hours to go,” Spice wrote.

Another model, a white guy, is featured in the teaser but his package remained out of the public’s view.

The teasers left fans scandalised, shocked and impressed.

Some appreciated that male genitalia was finally getting the same play as women’s.

“Me I am just happy that finally it’s not only one gender that goes naked in music videos again… now we can all criticise this in unity,” said one user.

Others were impressed with what the model had to offer.

“Wow that thang just poked me in the eye,” wrote another fan.

The actual video will drop tomorrow, Friday, August 26.

The song will be off Spice’s nine-track sophomore album Emancipated which will also drop on Friday.