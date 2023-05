The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A St Lucy man was killed in Speightstown today, Friday, May 12.

The Greenidges resident had not too long ventured down to the St Peter town.

According to reports to Loop News, the victim was shot in the area outside of the Speightstown Bus Terminal across from the container bakery shop along Highway 1B.

Greenidges, St Lucy is a state of shock now. The deceased was his mother’s only son. The shooting reportedly happened just around 5 pm.