“Speedy'” hat-trick leads Ellerton to victory against Brittons Hill Loop Barbados

Brittons Hill FC missed another opportunity to close the gap on Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League leaders Weymouth Wales, when they went down 3-1 to Ellerton SC, last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Brittons Hill’s loss was Ellerton’s gain, as the St George representatives overtook the Valery unit and climbed into second position.

Ellerton’s success came on the back of a hat-trick from national winger Roshon “Speedy” Gittens, who was converted into a midfield role on the night.

Gittens sent Ellerton ahead in the 35th minute, but Brittons Hill main man and leading goal scorer Corey Hoyte, netted his eighth goal of the season in the 43rd minute.

It was all level at the end of the first half, but Ellerton moved up a gear in the second period and Gittens scored in the 50th and 66th minutes, to put some daylight between the teams, but more importantly secure the three points.

Ellerton’s lone sour moment came in the 82nd minute, when forward Anson Barrow was expelled in the 82nd minute.

After 10 matches, Ellerton and Brittons Hill are eight points behind table leaders Weymouth Wales, however Ellerton has a superior goal difference to Brittons Hill.