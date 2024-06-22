Special talk on supporting persons with autism

Strategies for supporting individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder to live their best life will be explored on Tuesday, June 25, during a special talk, at Hilton Barbados, Needham’s Point, St Michael.

The event, being jointly hosted by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs and its associated organisations, namely the National Disabilities Unit (NDU), the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD), and the Barbados Autism Association, is an initiative of WPortfolio, an event planning, communications, and business development organisation.

Assistant Director of the NDU, Wayne Nurse, and Public Relations Officer at the BCD, Christopher Gilkes, will deliver remarks at the event, which starts at 5:30pm.

Registered Behavioural Therapist from New Jersey, United States of America, Ananeika Pankey, will be the main speaker.

Persons interested in attending the free event are encouraged to send a WhatsApp message to 232-1102.

(GIS).