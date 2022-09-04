Sparrow baptised, says he may stop singing some of his songs Loop Barbados

Now that he is baptised the Mighty Sparrow says there are songs that he may never sing again.

Sparrow, birth name Slinger Francisco, told Loop News in a brief interview from his home in New York, that he will stop singing some songs.

Birdie, as he is also fondly referred to, is known for a vast catalogue of social commentary calypsoes such as “Federation”, “Education”, and “Jean and Dinah “as well as cheeky double entendre songs such as “Saltfish”, and “Congo Man”, and more sexually explicit songs such as “Bag ah Sugar” and “Mae Mae”.

Sparrow was baptised on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, by Pastor Claudius Morgan of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He confirmed the baptism to Loop, stating that his daughter Gina has always encouraged him to do so.

“I always had to get baptised at some point,” the 87-year-old bard known as the Calypso King of the World said.

Stating that he was baptised as a baby, he said he feels very blessed to be able to rededicate his life to God.

Asked if his baptism would change the songs, he sings, Sparrow said he would have to tread very carefully.

“I would personally have to look at it very carefully. Obviously, there are some things, some topics I would not be interested in but there are so many others to sing about,” he said.

Born in Grenada on July 9, Sparrow has won the Trinidad and Tobago Road March and Calypso Monarch titles eight times each.