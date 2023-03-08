Sowing literacy SEEDs – Sandie helps parents teach children to read Loop Barbados

An educator with close to thirty-years’ experience is giving back to communities by assisting children with learning challenges.

Literary Specialist and founder of Sandie’s Early Education Drive (SEED), Sandie Field-Kellman, is hosting workshops to address the increasing learning difficulties being experienced by school-aged children.

Everything is a learning tool. Learning is every day.

The programme, which heralds as its motto “Literacy- a Tool for Life”, was birthed during COVID-19 and officially launched in May 2022. Field-Kellman told Loop News that initially the programme concentrated more on urban districts including the New Orleans, Greenfield, Nelson Street and Pinelands communities and was intended to “sensitise parents who have children who need help in literacy.”

“I have been teaching for twenty-eight years and at that time a lot of people did not see and understand where we were. A lot of people thought that we were 99 per cent literate but we are not. That was 99 per cent in my time as a child coming up, but not now,” she said.

Dispelling the notion that literacy was just reading, Field-Kellman explained that it was in fact a combination of things and there were a number of deficiencies being identified in children.

“So, I saw the need over the years…and I figured let me start a charity and help these children who really need help. Children have a lot of challenges and deficiencies- dyslexia, dyspraxia, autism, memory retention, ADHD- and some children just don’t like reading, but have the potential to be able to do it. So, I thought…let me start the charity [and]bring parents on board,” she explained.

Parents and children creating teaching aids at a recently held SEED workshop

For the past year, SEED has been actively conducting workshops for parents where they are exposed to different mediums to assist their children so as not to rely solely on the school system in addressing deficiencies.

“A teacher has 20-25 children and out of those children, there are children there who have challenges. The teacher might not be able, effectively, to get to those children. So…[the] parent really should be the first teacher,” she stated.

With her team of both local and international volunteers, the experienced educator equips parents with the necessary tools.

During their first workshop for 2023, held on February 11 at the St George Secondary school Field-Kellman, brought the world of literacy alive as she took parents through the paces of creating word walls, teaching through puppetry and even utilising familiar materials like sandpaper and jar covers to create teaching aids.

“We want to help our parents to get onboard to be able to take up the deficit where the teacher maybe would miss. We live in a world where we can’t expect teachers to do everything and I am one that believes…charity begins at home,” the private-school educator stated.

As parents become educated and in turn assist their children, Field-Kellman anticipates that improvements will be seen in several areas such as the correct use of articles a and an, distinguishing between vowels and consonants, using tricky homophones and eventually essay writing.

The workshops will utilise creative ways to bring literacy alive and while the initial session focused on parents, the children would be joining them in the following weeks.

This parent was focused on creating teaching aids at a recently held SEED workshop

“There are different ways and strategies that you can teach literacy. Today is our first workshop for the year…from next week we will implement, with the children, the things which we taught the parents because it is really a programme for children, not parents,” Field-Kellman noted.

The workshops are conducted every Saturday during two-hour sessions. They commenced with diagnostic testing and then reports are prepared with identified deficits. These provide the basis for programmes which are “strategized and curricularised for the child”.

We will streamline a curriculum for that particular boy or girl so that that child would be on a trajectory to know where he or she is going”, explaining: “We will streamline a curriculum for that particular boy or girl so that that child would be on a trajectory to know where he or she is going.”

Field-Kellman highlighted that in addition to recycling and repurposing materials for use, SEED also utilised different modes during their literacy teaching.

“I do not think that children should only learn in a classroom. I believe that children can learn through play, through songs, through so many things, hiking, using words. I think that this programme is really geared towards that,” she added, with additional focus being placed on building self-esteem, how to articulate, enunciate and speak standard English.

While disclosing that the charity recently received a donation from abroad of tennis rackets, basketballs, footballs and books she encouraged sponsors to feel free to come on board.

“We are hoping for sponsorship…so that the children can get the things that they need,” she disclosed.

Affirming that literacy is a tool for life the SEED founder encouraged more parents to become involved, stating: “I really would like to see other parents come on board. Everything is a learning tool. Learning is every day.”

Those interested in participating or contributing are invited to contact Field -Kellman at 258-6075 or 624-7638.