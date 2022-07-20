South Korea’s new jet fighter puts it among world’s elite

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)South Korea’s homegrown KF-21 Boramae fighter jet flew for the first time on Tuesday, putting the country among the few nations to have developed and flown an advanced supersonic fighter.

The prototype jet took a 33-minute roundtrip flight from an air force base in the southern city of Sacheon, said South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The pilot, Maj. Ahn Jun-hyun, admitted to being nervous beforehand, but said that after take off “everything went smoothly so I flew the whole flight route as planned.”

The jet is the first of a fleet of six KF-21 prototypes made by Korea Aerospace Industries that will conduct more than 2,000 test flights from now until 2026, when mass production and deployment will begin, DAPA said.

A total of 120 jets are expected to be delivered to the South Korean air force by 2030.

