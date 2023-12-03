South coast hotels report high occupancy for winter season Loop Barbados

Hotels on the south coast of Barbados are reporting a successful winter tourist season thus far.

We’ve had overbookings and we’ve had to try to relocate them, it’s very difficult.

Speaking to Loop News on Saturday, December 2 at Infinity On The Beach in Dover Christ Church, Chairman of the The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin said that hotel occupancy on the south coast has been high since November. She predicts this will continue up until March 2024.

“We so far have been having a good season here at our properties. The season got off to a strong start in November and we’re expecting certainly for our properties that numbers are going to be trending well up until the end of March and April is when we will start to see a fall off, which is traditionally obviously the start of our summer season,” said Coppin who is also the general manager of the Infinity On The Beach and Pirate’s Inn Hotels.

The BHTA chair also revealed that the upcoming West Indies versus England One-Day international (ODI) match scheduled for December 9, will further boost occupancy.

“English cricket always affects our numbers, but positively. I think almost all the properties certainly on the south coast are very full and I can speak on that personally because we’ve had over-bookings and we’ve had to try to relocate them, it’s very difficult. So I know people are seeing very strong occupancies particularly on the south coast.”

“I don’t have the west coast numbers but I know the south coast reported very strong occupancies for that period,” she reiterated.