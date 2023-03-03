South Africa defeats West Indies in day 3 of test series

Black Immigrant Daily News

South Africa staged a remarkable recovery on yesterday’s third day of the 5-day 1st Test to defeat the West Indies by 87 runs at Centurion in South Africa, and take a 1-0 lead in the 2-match ICC World Test Cricket Championship.

At the close of play on Wednesday’s second day, South Africa were in some trouble on 49-4 in their second innings to partially recover to reach a total of 116. Opening batsman, Aiden Markram’s 47 was the top-score after fast bowler, Kemar Roach took 5-47, and his fellow fast bowlers, Alzarri Joseph had 2-30, Jason Holder finished 2-7, and Shannon Gabriel 1-26.

The West Indies were set 247 runs to win but collapsed for 169 in their 2nd Innings. Jermain Blackwood’s 79 was their best individual score. No other batsman reached 20. They just could not cope with South Africa’s fast bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada, who took 6-50. Marco Jansen had 2-33, with a wicket each to Anrich Nortje (1-48) and Gerald Coetzee (1-20).

The final scores: South Africa 342 and 116, the West Indies 212 and 159. South Africa won by 87 runs in three days.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com