Source of CXC Maths paper leak identified Loop Barbados

Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has identified that the examination breach originated in Jamaica.

Speaking to regional media this afternoon, registrar and CEO of CXC, Dr Wayne Wesley, confirmed the leak of the 2023 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 02. Dr Wesley acknowledged that the fiasco was of “great concern” as the paper was distributed across the Caribbean.

However, investigations have identified the examination centre where the leak occurred. But CXC has not named the individuals involved.

The regional examination body has decided that the grading of the CSEC Mathematics Paper will be based on multiple choice examination – Paper 1 – and the School Based Assessment (SBA) or Paper 3 (2), the alternative the SBA.

“The news of the security breach of the examination has caused much anxiety and concern. As a result of the breach and the compromise of the examination, as well as, consideration for the mental health and wellbeing of our candidates and timely release of results along with matriculation requirements, CXC has determined that grades for this examination will be awarded using the modified approach,” Dr Wesley announced on Friday.

“The modified approach entails assessment of the school-based assessment (SBA), which includes Paper 3 (2), and Paper 1 which is the multiple choice paper. This decision was communicated to the regional ministries of education in our meeting this morning.”

“CXC would like to reassure candidates that the security of regional examinations is paramount and their best interest continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes,” he continued.