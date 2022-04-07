Soon-to-be mom Rihanna loves, respects Monica Brathwaite more now | Loop Barbados

Now in her third trimester of pregnancy, as Robyn Rihanna Fenty wished her mother Monica Brathwaite a happy birthday this year, she said that this one feels more special.

Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy

Connected by love and blood before, the two now have another thing in common – motherhood.

RiRi posted a photo of her and her mother from her childhood with the caption:

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can!

“Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday!”

And with many people buzzing, trying to guess or confirm if Rihanna will be at home in Barbados to deliver her baby or in the United States, Ri told her mom in her caption, “We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna posted the heartfelt greeting just before the clock struck 12am.

Brathwaite’s birthday is April 5 and she turned 53 years old.