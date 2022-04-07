Soon-to-be mom Rihanna loves, respects Monica Brathwaite more now | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Soon-to-be mom Rihanna loves, respects Monica Brathwaite more now | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Two women latest COVID casualties

Tridents recognise the Month of the Disabled by giving back

Cancer survivor in good health and high spirits

DLP candidate accuses COVID Unit of bias, political motivation

Attorney-at-law reiterates: COVID-19 Unit needs guidance

Ticketing system under consideration for COVID-19 breachers

Contagious BA.2 subvariant leads to COVID spike in Barbados

83 per cent of deaths in Barbados are caused by NCDs

Daily COVID-19 cases top 400

Barbados Tridents drawn in Group A of Concacaf Nations League

Thursday Apr 07

25?C
Lifestyle

Reunion set for soon says RiRi

Loop Lifestyle

21 hrs ago

Rihanna and her mother Monica Brathwaite (Source: IG)

Now in her third trimester of pregnancy, as Robyn Rihanna Fenty wished her mother Monica Brathwaite a happy birthday this year, she said that this one feels more special.

Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy

Connected by love and blood before, the two now have another thing in common – motherhood.

RiRi posted a photo of her and her mother from her childhood with the caption:

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can!

“Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday!”

And with many people buzzing, trying to guess or confirm if Rihanna will be at home in Barbados to deliver her baby or in the United States, Ri told her mom in her caption, “We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna posted the heartfelt greeting just before the clock struck 12am.

Brathwaite’s birthday is April 5 and she turned 53 years old.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

Two women latest COVID casualties

Community

Tridents recognise the Month of the Disabled by giving back

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’

More From

Barbados News

Cancer survivor in good health and high spirits

See also

Yolande Clarke-Wilkinson triumphs over cancer and gains second chance at life and motherhood

Coronavirus

Ticketing system under consideration for COVID-19 breachers

Minister of Health suggests revising the punishment for ‘minor breaches’ of COVID-19 Directive

Caribbean News

83 per cent of deaths in Barbados are caused by NCDs

Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of premature death in the Caribbean

Lifestyle

Soon-to-be mom Rihanna loves, respects Monica Brathwaite more now

Reunion set for soon says RiRi

Entertainment

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty.

Community

Tridents recognise the Month of the Disabled by giving back

The Barbados Men and Women national teams donate equipment to the Derrick Smith School & Vocational Centre