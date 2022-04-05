Sonia O’neal honoured by the BOA Women in Sport Commission | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Women in Sport Commission recently recognized, celebrated and awarded one of the most dedicated persons to aquatics in Barbados and arguably in the region.

Sonia O’neal has been selected as the BOA Women in Sport Commission Esther Maynard Icon awardee for 2022 for her contributions to aquatic sports as a coach, official and administrator.

With over three decades involved in aquatic sports, O’neal has developed and mentored some of Barbados’ top swimmers and officials, organised local, regional and international events that have placed Barbados among the elite swimming nations in the world.

From a supportive mother watching her sons represent the Alpha Swim Club to the president of that institution. O’neal progressed to the national level and became the president of the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA), and her ambition would carry her on to her current position as Treasurer of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN).

Several heart-warming, glowing and emotional tributes were expressed by some of O’neal’s colleagues, mentees and former athletes, who all referred to her as “Aunty Sonia”.

The title seems to be commonplace in the aquatic circles; attached courtesy of O’neal’s stern but loving personality, availability to offer positive and progressive words to coaches, swimmers and administrators, as well as her maternal presence at the Aquatic Center where she is ever-present to make everyone feel welcome.

Esther Maynard Icon winner Sonia O’neal (center) and chairperson of the BOA Women in Sport Commission Ytannia Wiggins (left) listen attentively while in conversation with BOA President Sandra Osborne

Former national swimmers Aisha Norville, Terrence Haynes and Akilah Lashley have all benefited from the mentorship of O’neal and are head coaches at their respective clubs.

Norville is the Head Coach at O’neal’s former club Alpha Swim Club, and she stated that O’Neal has been a consistent feature in her life who has inspired her to achieve and always pursue excellence.

These sentiments were echoed by Seaside Aquatics Head Coach Terrence Haynes who labelled O’Neal as an unmatched asset to the aquatic community.

Lashley, of New Wave Swim Club, said she owns her own club, thanks to the mentorship, motivation and inspiration of O’neal.

Friend and fellow administrator Errol E Clarke, an International Swimming Association (FINA) Bureau Member lauded O’neal’s commitment to the development of aquatics locally and internationally while identifying her steady progression throughout the ranks.

“Her conscientious and sustained dedication to the aquatic sports and the advancement of its development in Barbados and indeed the wider Caribbean is testament to her rise in the sport administratively.

She has risen from being a member of her local club to being president of the local swimming organization for 12 years to being treasurer of the regional body CCCAN”.

O’neal poses with her award while flanked by Esther Maynard (left) and President of the BOA Sandra Osborne

President of Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) Lady Cheryl Forde graciously thanked O’neal for the path she has laid for aquatics in Barbados and her continuous contributions to the development of the sport across the region.

In her acceptance speech, O’neal, while thanking the BOA Women in Sports Commission for recognizing and selecting her as this year’s awardee, humbly acknowledged each of those who paid tributes to her.

O’neal pledged to continue walking on the path travelled by other outstanding women in sports, while always giving her best to ensure that Barbados is proudly represented on the international scene.

President of the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) Lady Cheryl Forde and O’neal

“Esther’s (Maynard) shoes are very big shoes to fill and indeed I’m very humbled that I was even considered that I could fill her shoes.

So, I want to say thanks to everyone, and I will certainly continue to play my part in ensuring that Barbados and all that we do at the swimming pool is done in such a way that it is recognized to international standards.