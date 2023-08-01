Son thanks Barbados Turf Club for being there for dad up to the end Loop Barbados

The Barbados Turf Club and horseracing clique of fans have lost one of their own – Philip Moseley.

According to the Barbados Turf Club Liason Mohommed Mohamad, “He was a past president of the Turf Club, a trainer, a breeder, an owner, a horseracing enthusiast, just everything around here.”

Moseley passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the age of 67 years old.

That’s no joke. Every Friday evening I took up the sheets to him

One of his two sons, Ryan, said that at the Visit Barbados Derby held today as a collaboration between the Barbados Turf Club and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) held at the Garrison Savannah that the Derby was his dad’s favourite and he believed he attended today’s races in spirits.

Ryan thanked the staff of the Barbados Turf Club for continuing to check in on and even consult with his dad on decisions, even after he could not come to the track in-person. He said through their actions and with their calls they let him continue to feel “relevant” up until the very end.

Ryan thanked Mohamad for coming to their house and bringing his dad the race sheets weekly. Mohamad told Loop News, “That’s no joke. Every Friday evening I took up the sheets to him and he’d give me his money to come down and give in to place his bets for him while he watched enthusiastically from at home.”

President of the Barbados Turf Club Stephen Walcott asked the crowd of thousands scattered around the track today, Emancipation Day, just after Race 5, to acknowledge a moment of silence in honour of past president Philip Moseley.