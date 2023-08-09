Son stuns dad and mom with 99 in Maths, gets first choice Loop Barbados

Brent Lashley has gotten his heart’s desire and blown his parents away at the same time. The St Cyprian’s student-athlete is off to his first choice The St Michael School come September 19, 2023.

With a quiet “Yesssss” and an air punch, Brent celebrated his results when he finally read the slip and saw his assigned school.

“It’s the mark that got me. It’s the Maths!

His mother Charlene Gooding was overjoyed. Helping Brent to open his slip, she got a peek before him and screamed for joy. Then his dad, renowned Attorney-at-law Michael Lashley looked over his son’s shoulder at the slip and was wowed when he saw the Mathematics raw score.

Brent is one of the children who secured 99 in Mathematics in the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

This had the trio smiling and grinning from ear to ear. As his mother kept repeating in disbelief, “The Maths score though”, “99 in Maths”, his dad asked the quiet Brent, “Are you happy?” To which he replied, “This is what I wanted, so yes.”

Brent was taught Mathematics by the principal Dave Layne. Of the 28 boys who sat the exam this year from the school, they earned three 100s in Maths, three 99s and two 98s.

Tongue-in-cheek, Layne asked Brent, “So where you lost my one mark?” And this made everyone laugh.

As both his parents watched their cellphones blowing up with calls, they could only keep smiling in awe and wonder at their son, who really stunned them with his almost-perfect Mathematics raw score.

Brent came to get his result straight from football camp at KickStart. At first his nervous parents had turned up at the school plant without him, but his teachers and principal urged them to get him for his big day. In the 10 to 15 minutes when his mum went to collect him, his dad looked he was in court waiting for the jury to come back with the verdict. He said, though he’s not a nervous person, he was feeling especially nervous as though he awaited a jury and “I know a man innocent.”

When Brent finally appeared, his biggest concern was missing out on his practice match, but with his results in-hand, and his dream school now secured, in the end, he was not disappointed about skipping out on practice early.

Laughing his mum just kept repeating, “It’s the mark that got me. It’s the Maths!” and his dad with a huge grin was repeatedly saying, “99 in Maths, chaaaa!”

The only person who was not surprised by the Maths score was Layne who said that from the beginning, “I told Michael he gonna score in the 90s.”

Principal Layne and English teacher Kevin Hurdle shook hands with Lashley as both parents thanked them profusely for working with Brent and all 28 of the boys at the school. Gooding said, “Thank you so very much. Y’all worked so well with them.”