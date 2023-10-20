Some services at QEH to be suspended on Friday ahead TS Tammy Loop Barbados

Several services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will be suspended from midday on Friday, October 20.

With Barbados under a storm watch as Tropical Storm Tammy approaches, the Hospital has activated its Emergency Management Plan.

The suspended services include: the outpatient clinics [including Belleville], elective surgeries and the pharmacy

“We at the QEH serve a vulnerable population and management has made these decisions in the best interest of patients, staff and visitors. If the weather does not deteriorate, management will review the suspension of services,” the QEH said in a media release.

The Accident and Emergency Department (AED) will remain open to the public.

If persons have questions about the urgency of their medical condition, they are advised to call the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 using regular or WhatsApp calls from 9am to 9pm. A medical team will be able to advise the best course of action.