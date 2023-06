The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has advised that work on its Mains Replacement Project will be conducted on Monday, June 12, between 12 am and 6 am.

This work may result in low to no gas pressure in the parishes of St James, St Michael, Christ Church and St George, during the period.

NPC apologises for any inconvenience this work may cause, as the workmen carry out this essential work to upgrade the National Gas Distribution Network.