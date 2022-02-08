Some Mangrove residents up in arms about assessment centre | Loop Barbados

Many residents of Mangrove Park, St Philip, are in distress following the decision to establish a new isolation and assessment centre at the Frank Walcott Labour College, which is just a few feet away from their homes.

Chatting with Loop News, several neighbors openly voiced their opinions and expressed their disagreement with the choice of location, however, they preferred to speak under anonymity.

One neighbor said that there was a lapse in communication between the ministry and the neighbors who often use the facility for recreational purposes or who walk across the grounds of the facility to neighbouring communities beyond, such as the Harlington and St Martins areas.

“I didn’t really know what it was, I knew it had something to do with COVID, so that’s one thing, that we really didn’t know exactly what it was, so I feel that more communication could have been given and that the people from the neighborhood who use it as a recreational facility and also a shortcut should have known what’s going on before just reading it in the paper or finding out right now.”

“My family would go there for bike riding, use the field for playing cricket and so forth, so we use it quite frequently.”

Describing the act as “intrusive”, he explained that since the facility is part and parcel of community life, provisions should have been put in place to notify the residents about what was happening.

“It feels kind of intrusive and like I said, communication is something they should have come with at least flyers or something, social media, to let the neighborhood know, because it is widely used in the community.”

One young father believed that it was a “big risk” to set up an assessment center so close to a community.

“I don’t think them should bring it so close to a community. Honestly, it’s a big risk cause we have little children that is run up and down in the neighbourhood; now we have to be extra cautious.”

Frank Walcott Labour College security

He also pointed to the fact that the facility was not enclosed and fenced, and wonders if persons could evade security and enter the neighborhood because there have been breaches at facilities in the past.

“Plus it’s not a gated place, anyone can easily get away to do what ever and come back without the security noticing,” he contended.

One proprietor of Triple J’s Bar also shared the same sentiments as the young father. He argued that there are other more ideal locations which are not “village life” that could be used as assessment centers.

“There have other areas around the island that they can put them people that is not village life. Mangrove is village life, we have a lot of young people around here.

“We have three areas: Mangrove Park, Mangrove Gardens and Mangrove Terrace. So you are exposing all them people to danger,” he further argued.

But one neighbor who disagreed with the common consensus said that it is in our best interest to be “our brother’s keeper”.

The elderly lady professed that persons should understand that this is the stage the world is at right now and that persons need to look out for one another.

“I don’t have a problem with it, you understand. This is how the world going. I don’t know if I will have to go there one of these days and I will be nearer home.

“You have to look out for others. We have to be our brother’s keeper and look out for one another, we can’t be selfish. This ain’t the time to be selfish,” she added.

The new centre – the Frank Walcott Assessment and Isolation Centre, will house COVID-positive patients who reside in St John, St Philip and Christ Church but whose health has begun to deteriorate while in home isolation. The centre was launched today Tuesday February 8, 2022, in an effort to assist the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Home Isolation Programme.

And the Ministry of Health and Wellness stresses that admission to the assessment centre will be facilitated through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Operations Centre. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.