Sole occupant in car dies at the scene in crash along ABC Highway Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded its third road fatality for 2024.

In a two-vehicle accident just before midnight, one was pronounced dead at the scene along the ABC Highway.

The fatal crash ocurred about 11:30 pm on Friday, April 5, 2024, along the Adams section of the ABC Highway at its junction with Kingsland Road, Christ Church, in the area of the Deighton Griffith School.

In one vehicle, both the driver and his front seat passenger whose is female, were taken to the Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. At the time their injuries were assessed by the EMT as not serious.

The other vehicle a silver Daihatsu Terios was driven by Garfield Decourtney Thorpe, 63 years of Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church. He died at the scene not far from his home.

Police presented the details to the media as that one motor vehicle was travelling due west along the highway from the airport towards Kendal Hill whilst the other vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction. On reaching the junction with Kingsland Road, the vehicle travelling east attempted to turn right onto Kingsland Road, when the collision occurred.

In addition to police, an ambulance responded as well as personnel from the Barbados Fire Service.

The roadway was temporarily blocked and traffic diverted at Kendal Hill and also Bannatyne road

Investigations around the crash continue.