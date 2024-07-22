Sol partners with NCF to fuel the Crop Over festival

Sol, the Caribbean’s leading provider of energy solutions is proud to fuel this year’s Crop Over celebrations through a partnership with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Through the partnership, Sol stations will become hubs of activities during the season in an effort to enhance the experience of festival-goers.

Retail Formats and Promotions Manager at Sol Barbados Limited, Carol Roberts highlighted Sol’s commitment to add value and give back to the community.

She noted that the various activities at the Sol service stations will include exciting Crop Over giveaways, Tuk Band and other familiar Bajan cultural performances, SolXtendTM fuel vouchers and other branded giveaways.

Roberts further explained Sol’s purpose as a company: “Powering what moves people” and nothing moves people in Barbados like Crop Over celebrations, making the NCF/Sol partnership a perfect match.

Sol also recently launched “Sol Soca Summer”, where drivers who fuel up with $50 or more at any Sol service station across the island will get a chance to enter to win tickets to the hottest events this Crop Over season.

This includes events such as Island Mas Breakfast Party, The Reunion, Soca on De Hill, Soca 5.0 and Pic-O-De-Crop Finals.

During the promotion, 5 winners will be selected each week until July 28, 2024.

Sol further demonstrated its commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of the market, with the introduction of a game-changing fuel called SolXtendTM, which gives drivers more miles and less engine maintenance.

Sol also revealed that it is in the process of extending its service station network in Barbados where SolXtendTM will be available.

(PR).