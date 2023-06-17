Social welfare for the elderly a priority Loop Barbados

Finding ways to ensure that elderly people remain in their homes, communities and among family, is among a number of issues addressed in the 2023 to 2028 National Policy on Ageing for Barbados.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, announced that the draft legislation would soon be brought before the public, as the Ministry was in the final stages of drafting instructions for that legislation.

Noting that the document examined a number of issues across Barbados, Mr. Humphrey said ensuring that elderly people “age in place” was among the important areas highlighted.

“As persons get older, instead of putting them in institutions, how do we keep them in their community; keep them in their household; keep them with their families…, to ensure that becomes the general thinking in how we approach ageing in Barbados,” he explained.

Humphrey was speaking recently during a chess competition in the Cole’s Building, to kick off the 2023 Barbados National Senior Games.

He stated that the real motivation behind the games was to ensure that Barbados’ aged society remained active, and encouraged persons to participate in the games, at their own pace. “It is not just about winning, but about exercising; about a new consciousness in relation to one’s health,” he said.

The Minister further encouraged persons to also get their health checks for non-communicable diseases and other issues which may affect people as they age.

Meanwhile, President of the Barbados Chess Federation and competitor, Allan Herbert, said this year’s competition will see two female players for the first time.

Herbert stated that a third category, the 40 plus, was added to accommodate the age requirement for the senior games. He explained that the game usually ran in the 50 plus and 65 plus categories.