Soca Warriors defeat Tridents 9-0 in Courts Caribbean Classic | Loop Barbados

Barbados senior men’s football team fell on the wrong side of history Friday night in Trinidad and Tobago.

The ‘Soca Warriors’ dismissed all hospitality as they dismissed the Tridents 9-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic Tri-Nation Series.

The result is Barbados’ biggest defeat in an official international match. In 1931, Barbados suffered a similar result at the feet of then British Guiana in Demerara City.

The result was a bitter pill for the Tridents fans to swallow, who are still nursing the wounds of an 8-1 defeat to Bermuda seven months ago.

Eight players from that horrendous experience in Florida versus the “Gombey Warriors”, were in last night’s squad and will want to quickly put last night’s episode behind them and focus on tomorrow night’s encounter versus Guyana.

AEK Athens winger Levi Garcia produced an attacking masterclass as he registered a first half hat-trick to exhibit a clear distinction in quality between the teams.

Ryan Telfer gave Barbados their first scare in the 12th minute when a cross from the left side found his late run, but goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite produced an excellent point blank save.

Barbados’ best chance in the first half was produced by Ackeel Applewhaite. His 30-yard curling freekick seemed destined for the top left-hand corner, but the outstretched left hand of custodian Marvin Phillip parried the ball away for a corner.

Trinidad was dominant in possession and first to the majority of loose balls, however they were quite wasteful with their early opportunities.

Garcia opened the scoring in the 27th minute courtesy of a pinpoint pass from Phillip.

After making a save, Phillip quickly spotted Garcia unmarked and punted the ball into the space for the speedy Garcia to touch the ball around the advancing Brathwaite and finish into an open goal.

Trinidad’s lead was doubled two minutes later when Telfer benefited from a mental lapse by the Barbados defense.

With loads of time inside the Barbados penalty area, Telfer sent his left foot effort high into the right corner of the net.

Telfer then turned provider as he dribbled by two players and played a precisely weighted pass into the path of Garcia to convert his second goal in the 35th minute.

Garcia would complete his hat-trick in the 40th minute, heading in an in-swinging corner from the right side to send Trinidad into the break with a 4-0 lead.

The host scored five more unanswered goals in the second half as Barbados appeared dejected and desperately awaiting the final whistle.

Telfer scored his second goal of the match in the 60th minute. Substitutes Nicholas Dillon recorded a brace with goals in the 68th and 78th minutes, Reon Moore got his name on the scoresheet in the 80th minute and John-Paul Rochford completed the goal-feast in the 83rd minute.

Barbados will face Guyana tomorrow at 7 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.