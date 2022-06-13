Soca State Of Mind returns with a bang | Loop Barbados

After a two-year hiatus, soca lovers were given a treat last Wednesday when the weekly soca party Soca State Of Mind returned.

A cast of live DJs including Sham Riley and Real Shomari, Salt and Don, Bubbles and Evolution and Rocfresh fully entertained a sizeable crowd from 8 pm up until 2 am at Highgate Gardens in Dash Valley St George.

Patrons were particularly delighted when popular soca artists Hypasounds, Nikita, Faith Callender and Alison Hinds hit the stage to perform several of their hits from throughout the years.

…if the other events are well subscribed I would be happy for that because Crop Over would be coming back with some sort of exuberance

Chatting with Loop Entertainment, promoter Patrick ‘DJ Salt’ Bellamy was elated at the return of his event to the party scene.

“I feel really good to be back out – that is the honest to God truth. People were missing Soca State Of Mind and I just feel good to see everybody come out and enjoy themselves,” he told Loop.

Admitting that preparations were different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellamy expressed that he made sure to follow protocols to ensure the safety of his patrons.

“You got to work with what the protocols say. At the end of the day, safety is paramount and then enjoyment after safety. We’re working first on everybody’s safety, working within the bounds of the protocols and then we work on enjoying ourselves and so far we’ve been doing both.”

When asked what sets his event apart from others, Salt said that it is the mere fact that patrons come out with the intention to have a good time.

“It’s an organic party! Everybody that is here wants to be here, people didn’t get forced to be here. People pay them money and come out and I think that’s what makes it different. The dress code is short pants and slippers, sandals or sneakers.”

As it relates to his competition throughout the Crop Over season, Bellamy explained that if the other events are also well subscribed, it would make for an exciting season.

“I really don’t know how people feel about the other events but if the other events are well subscribed I would be happy for that because Crop Over would be coming back with some sort of exuberance.”

Soca State Of Mind is scheduled to host 10 events culminating on August 3.