Soca Rukshun took over Kensington Oval Loop Barbados

Soca Rukshun made a debut this Crop Over season after a two-year festival hiatus. Although in this condensed version of the sweetest summer festival some of the traditional events were omitted, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) ensured that creatives still had an avenue to showcase their craft with the introduction of a People’s Choice competition which was the lead-up to the show.

Those who successfully moved through the rounds were able to showcase their musical contribution on Sunday night at The Courtesy 98. 1 The One Soca Ruckshun which was held at the Kensington Oval.

Each of the 20 performers brought full energy to their presentations and the audience was vocal in their appreciation. Ultimately, the warmest reception was reserved for the final performer, Brucelee Almightee with his season favourite Mauby. Spectators went wild when he emerged on stage and was the icing on the cake to end that segment.

Hosted on the eve of Emancipation Day, it was a special moment when the Haynesville Youth Group and members of the Israel Lovel Foundation showed their combined skills on percussion in an impressive drum tribute called Iron Mass in recognition of the momentous occasion.

The show was taken to another level when the legendary band Krosfyah commenced their 45-minute set. Clearly glad to be back on stage they delivered a top-class performance. Their set included favourites like Sak Pase, and they even teased with a piece of Alison Hinds’ Bazodee. She too was among the list of top performers making guest appearances in this packed segment.

As the event culminated, the atmosphere was festive and Mikey and Nikita concluded with a dynamic performance of their collaboration Ready. They were joined by drummers and dancers bearing flags with the colourful “I Love Crop Over” logo. They moved from the stage onto the lawn area of the grounds creating a magnificent spectacle reminiscent crossing the stage at the National Stadium on Kadooment Day.

Attendees were treated to a number of giveaways throughout the night but Al Junior Payne was the biggest winner when he drove away the spanking new Hyundai Kona EV, compliments of Courtesy Garage.