Soca King Machel Montano to headline Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) Miami Loop Barbados

Following a breathtaking showcase that left audiences spellbound at Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) Barbados, and having been bestowed with the prestigious Key to the city of Kingston as a testament to his outstanding contributions to music, Soca King Machel Montano will take centre stage at Tipsy Music Festival Miami.

The announcement was made on Tuesday as the festival organizers revealed the date of the highly anticipated Miami edition of its music festival experience. Promising to be a showstopper, TMF Miami is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023.

“Undoubtedly, Machel Montano’s presence adds an extraordinary dimension to TMF, bringing an unparalleled fusion of rhythm, energy, and Caribbean vibes that will undoubtedly resonate through the heart of downtown Miami,” said Crystal Cunningham, a spokesperson for the festival.

TMF Barbados made an explosive impact on the Caribbean music scene with an unparalleled showcase, hosting back-to-back events on July 22 and 23. The festival featured the dynamic presence of Soca King Machel Montano and Reggae Legend Buju Banton, drawing a massive crowd of 15,000 patrons. The events, TMF Beach and TMF All White, provided an unforgettable experience, solidifying TMF’s reputation for delivering top-tier entertainment and unbridled joy.

Bridging cultures and embracing diversity, TMF Miami is poised to be an immersive celebration that captures the essence of both Miami’s vibrant spirit and the Caribbean’s pulsating rhythms.

Set against the iconic backdrop of downtown Miami, the festival will once again be graced by the legendary Machel Montano, promising an encore performance that will reverberate through the city! Machel Montano, an icon and trailblazer in the soca genre, will unleash his unparalleled talent and infectious energy, setting the stage ablaze with his chart-topping hits. Known for his captivating performances and commanding stage presence, Machel Montano guarantees an unforgettable experience for all TMF festival-goers.

Tickets for TMF Miami are now available online at www.ticketlinkz.com/tipsymusicfestival, offering music enthusiasts the opportunity to be a part of this historic musical journey. With the spotlight on Soca King Machel Montano, TMF Miami guarantees an unforgettable experience that will transcend boundaries and create lasting memories.

Stay tuned for further updates, surprises, and announcements as TMF Miami builds momentum, solidifying its status as a must-attend event on Miami’s Carnival calendar. Visit www.tipsymusicfestival.com or @tipsymusicfest on Instagram.