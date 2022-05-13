Home
Local
Local
Snap a pic! Barbados launches Giant Postcards tourism initiative | Loop Barbados
PM urges citizens to take advantage of free learning opportunities | Loop Barbados
Centenarian sees milestone as wonderful, looks forward to the future | Loop Barbados
Caribbean
Caribbean
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Entertainment
Entertainment
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why Rappers Can’t Be In The Hood
DJ Apologizes To Cardi B For Calling Her Nicki Minaj At NYC Club, Video Went Viral
Kendrick Lamar Announces “The Big Steppers Tour” This Summer
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Business
Business
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
GRENADA-FINANCE-Former government minister warns of “indecent haste” to appease developed countries
International CBI Units Put Extra Focus on Due Diligence Processes Amid Global Risks: CS Global Partners
PR News
World
World
Russian general who oversaw atrocities in Syria led cluster bomb attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Female student killed by mob at Nigeria school over blasphemy claims
Israeli police beat mourners with batons at funeral procession for veteran journalist
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Reading
Snap a pic! Barbados launches Giant Postcards tourism initiative | Loop Barbados
Share
Tweet
May 13, 2022
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Local News
PM urges citizens to take advantage of free learning opportunities | Loop Barbados
Local News
Centenarian sees milestone as wonderful, looks forward to the future | Loop Barbados
Local News
Health ministry building resilience against climate change | Loop Barbados
Snap a pic! Barbados launches Giant Postcards tourism initiative | Loop Barbados
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Snap a pic! Barbados launches Giant Postcards tourism initiative | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on:
Barbados News
Barbados is today launching another of its global tourism initiatives — the Giant Postcards — as part of the Summer Savings campaign.
The postcards are being unveiled at five sites around the island: Holetown, Hastings Boar
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.