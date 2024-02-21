Smoother ride on Highway 1 coming soon Loop Barbados

Motorists who travel along Highway 1 will soon enjoy a smoother ride from Speightstown roundabout, St Peter to Holetown in St James.

Starting Wednesday, February 21, C.O. Williams Construction Limited (C.O.W.) will begin work on this stretch of road under the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am for approximately two weeks, pending rainy weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Milling will start at the Speightstown Roundabout and head south towards Holetown. Traffic will be restricted to one lane as the C.O.W. team will operate in the other lane. Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays, as well as to drive carefully and slowly through the construction site. Traffic wardens will be in place to direct vehicles.

Reconstruction, which includes drainage work and upgrades to the road’s design, infrastructure, and utility mains, will not be done at this time on Highway 1. The Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme focuses primarily on improving the road’s surface while extending the longevity and durability of roads to prevent further deterioration of the subbase. It is a key component of the ministry’s maintenance strategy this year.