Smoking habits hurting health insurance applicants Loop Barbados

More health insurance applicants are facing a major hurdle due to their smoking habits.

A Barbadian insurance executive has raised alarm regarding the number of young smokers applying for health insurance.

Kendal Ince, sales supervisor at Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL), raised the issue at the inaugural Healthy Living Expo on Saturday, September 2.

They are vaping and they are smoking other things than cigarettes

“A lot of young people are in the habit of smoking at a young age and then when you approach ICBL or the other insurance companies for health insurance, saying that you are not smoking. When you do the nicotine tests, you realise they are smoking,” Ince remarked.

Ince told Loop News, that over the past two years, ICBL has recognised the rising trend among the 18 to 35 age group. He expressed that this young demographic could be paying higher premiums for their health and life insurance due to this bad habit.

“I don’t think that they know the damage or the health risk of smoking when they get a little bit older. Some people may smoke socially and then you have people that smoke on a daily basis. They are vaping and they are smoking other things than cigarettes.”

“When you come now to get a health insurance or a life insurance, what we do is we check to see if you have nicotine in your system. As long as there is nicotine in your system, what happens is that the cost sometimes could double or you could pay a lot more than what a normal person is going to pay,” Ince remarked.

He noted that some applicants may be rejected by insurance companies, while others will not receive coverage for any illnesses or accidents that could develop due to smoking.

“It is concerning because when you smoke it could trigger a lot of health issues and the issues may not manifest themselves right away, but further down the road then you are going to say ‘I stopped smoking like five years or ten years ago’ but you still have this problem because nicotine stays at least six months in your system before it is actually out,” Ince continued adding that it was a recipe for disaster as individuals could develop noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) as they aged.

He strongly recommended that young people invest in health insurance and apply for a plan when they reached adulthood.

“Don’t wait until it is too late. Don’t wait until you are 30 or 35 because by then you may have a NCD and you might not have the full range exclusions or you might not even get it at all. The younger you are, the better it is for you to get health insurance,” he asserted.